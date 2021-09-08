09:34
Football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Bangladesh at Three Nations Cup

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Bangladesh at Three Nations Cup.

The score is 4-1.

Eldar Moldozhunusov scored a goal in the 10th minute, Alimardon Shukurov — in the 39th minute, Tursunali Rustamov — in the 46th minute and Bakhtiyar Duishobekov — in the 89th minute.

Team of Palestine defeated Bangladesh 2-0.

The international football tournament Three Nations Cup was held in Kyrgyzstan from September 2 to September 7. This friendly competition was held in Kyrgyzstan for the 1st time. Participants are the national teams of Kyrgyzstan, Palestine and Bangladesh.
