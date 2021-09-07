15:07
Kyrgyzstan asks to lift restrictions for citizens when entering Kazakhstan

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the Chairman of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The parties discussed development of bilateral relations in the face of new challenges, such as COVID-19. They stressed the need for close collaboration on health issues to effectively combat the global pandemic.

One of the important issues of the discussion was the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan and the need to unify some laws regarding the security of the two states.

«Talant Mamytov told the Kazakh side about the official lifting of all restrictions on crossing the state border by citizens of Kazakhstan. He turned to the Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Republic of Kazakhstan with a request to lift on a parity basis the restrictions on crossing the borders of Kazakhstan by citizens of Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of inter-parliamentary organizations and issues on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the TURKPA Council, which will be held in Turkestan on September 27-28, 2021. Talant Mamytov also invited Nurlan Nigmatulin to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan and jointly hold the second meeting of the Interparliamentary Council.
