Activities to combat human trafficking carried out in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers and the OSCE launched the first national simulation exercise on combating trafficking in persons, which will take place in Issyk-Kul region for four days. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova and the Ambassador — Head of the OSCE Programme Office in the Kyrgyz Republic Alexey Rogov launched the simulation exercise.

«We understand that the fight against these crimes must be continued taking into account new trends, the use of new technologies and types of exploitation, as well as improvement of the system of criminal prosecution of criminals. This new format of exercises developed by the OSCE allows to test the national referral mechanism, the system of protection and assistance to victims of trafficking in human beings and to develop recommendations based on identified shortcomings,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

The simulation exercise invites more than 60 employees of law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, labor inspectorates, social services, non-governmental and international organizations, using professional skills, to simulate anti-trafficking measures in real time, in an environment as close to reality as possible.

Following the meeting, Zhyldyz Bakashova thanked the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, the representative office of Winrock International and the Solidarity Center for their contribution to improving the human rights protection system in the country.
