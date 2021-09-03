14:48
Heart surgeries to be performed in Cholpon-Ata city

Heart surgeries will start to be performed in Cholpon-Ata city. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a branch of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation is opened there. «We will start operating patients from Issyk-Kul region next week. I am going to go on a business trip to the region,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.

He noted that local cardiac surgeons would work at the branch. Experienced doctors from Bishkek will help train local staff.
