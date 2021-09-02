Kyrgyz companies to take part in Business Forum in Hungary

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan is preparing a delegation of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to participate in a large business forum to be held in Hungary on September 23. Press service of the organization reported.

The Business Forum was initiated by the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban. The heads of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and entrepreneurs of the states of the Turkic world are invited to participate in the forum. The purpose of the forum is to unite the capabilities of companies from participating countries and observers in large-scale investment projects.

At least 12 people from each state will attend the forum. In total, 60 countries — members of the Turkic Council will be represented there. Entrepreneurs will represent the health care, agriculture and water management, food industry (including irrigation) and ICT fields.

About 40 companies will take part in the forum from the Hungarian side, most of which are members of the country’s Outstanding Exporter Partnership Program.