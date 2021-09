A truck and a passenger car collided in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on August 31 at the 540th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway. Volvo and VAZ-2106 collided.

As a result, two people died at the scene. Rescuers pulled the bodies out of the vehicles and handed them over to ambulance staff.