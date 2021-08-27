Explosion in Taraz: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to head of Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on behalf of the people of the country and on his own behalf in connection with the death of people as a result of an explosion that occurred in a military unit in Baizak district of Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

«With deep sorrow I received the news of the explosion that resulted in the death of people. On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of the tragic events. We share the pain of irreparable loss,» the telegram says.

An explosion occurred the day before at one of the warehouses in a military unit. The number of injured has risen to 90, five killed were reported.