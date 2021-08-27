President Sadyr Japarov signs election law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the election law. Press service of the head of state reported.

A new Constitution was adopted in the country at the referendum held on April 11, providing for a new procedure for the formation of the Parliament, according to which it was necessary to develop and adopt an appropriate election law.

The amendments stipulate for holding of elections of deputies of the Parliament based on a mixed electoral system.

According to the law signed by the president, the Parliament will be formed from the lists of political parties (54 mandates) and single-mandate constituencies (36 mandates).

The law comes into force today.