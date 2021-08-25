14:54
Refugees from Afghanistan intend to continue protests in Bishkek

Another rally of refugees from Afghanistan, held near the UN House in Bishkek, ended. Its participants dispersed, but they intend to continue the protests.

According to Nasrin Jafari, since the beginning of the rallies, they have not been able to get a meeting with either Kyrgyz officials or representatives of foreign embassies.

«I have been living in Kyrgyzstan for the seventh year, but I cannot even get a work permit. If the authorities do not want to legitimize our stay, then let them send us to European countries or the United States. This is the fourth rally, but no one answers our questions. We will continue to hold protests until we get an answer,» she said.

The girl also confirmed that the citizens of Afghanistan living in Kyrgyzstan are afraid of deportation to their homeland due to problems with documents.

The citizens of Afghanistan began to hold rallies near the buildings of the U.S. Embassy and the UN House on August 18. They ask either to grant them Kyrgyz citizenship, or to send them to another state.

On August 23, Kyrgyzstan imposed restrictions on the issuance of visas to citizens of Afghanistan. These measures were taken in the light of the unstable military-political situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, as well as to avoid the penetration of undesirable persons into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and the mass entry of refugees.
