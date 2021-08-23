Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan

Kyrgyzstan has imposed restrictions on issuance of visas to citizens of Afghanistan in connection with the latest events in this country. The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, these measures were taken in the light of the unstable military-political situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, as well as to avoid the penetration of undesirable persons into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and the mass entry of refugees.

At the same time, it is noted that the restrictions do not apply to the issuance of diplomatic and service visas.

«Issuance of visas to Kyrgyzstan to Afghan students issue is at the stage of approval,» the ministry concluded.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security said that Kyrgyzstan was ready to continue issuing visas to Afghan citizens, who previously studied at local educational institutions, as well as to accept up to 500 students, who would like to study at the country’s higher education institutions.