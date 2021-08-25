13:21
Refugees from Afghanistan hold another rally at UN building in Bishkek

Refugees from Afghanistan hold another rally in Bishkek. This time they gathered at the building of the UN Office in Kyrgyzstan.

They still demand permission to enter the United States, Canada or Western European countries and issue them all the necessary documents for this. According to the protesters, there are those among them who have been living in Kyrgyzstan for the last 20 years without official status. Police officers present at the rally called on the participants to disperse.

Earlier, they held a rally near the building of the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek. On August 18, the protesters gathered at the UN Office in Kyrgyzstan. They asked to either grant them Kyrgyz citizenship, or to send them to another state.

On August 23, Kyrgyzstan imposed restrictions on the issuance of visas to citizens of Afghanistan. These measures were taken in the light of the unstable military-political situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, as well as to avoid the penetration of undesirable persons into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and the mass entry of refugees.
