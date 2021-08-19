Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally at U.S. Embassy in Bishkek

About 50 refugees from Afghanistan held a rally near the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek. They ask the diplomatic mission to help them go to America, Canada or European countries.

According to them, about 2,000 citizens of Afghanistan live in Kyrgyzstan today. There are students and refugees among them. Many have been living in the country for the past 20 years, but have not been granted an official status yet.

They held a rally at the UN building in Bishkek yesterday. People assure that they will continue to hold rallies until the authorities and diplomatic missions resolve their problem.