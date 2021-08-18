13:14
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek

Refugees from Afghanistan held a rally near the UN building in Bishkek. The protesters demanded to grant them an official status in the republic or sent them to third countries.

According to Ali Sarvar Muhammad Nabi, citizens of Afghanistan have been living in Kyrgyzstan for 18-20 years, but they are not issued any documents.

«We live here under refugee mandate. It’s hard to get a job with this document. We want to be either given Kyrgyz citizenship or sent to such countries as Canada or America. Unfortunately, no one came out to us from the UN, and they could not answer our questions on the hotline,» Ali Sarvar Muhammad Nabi said.
