Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov's supporters demand his release

Supporters of parliamentary deputy Torobai Zulpukarov hold a rally near the building of the City Court in Bishkek.

Today the court will consider the lawyers’ complaint about the extension of the measure of restraint for the accused in the Kumtor case.

About 60 people demand to release Torobai Zulpukarov. According to the protesters, the authorities should stop illegal arrests of citizens.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. The ex-prime minister Temir Sariev was detained on August 3. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Three former deputies Talant Uzakbaev, Almazbek Baatyrbekov and Iskhak Pirmatov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.

The preventive measure was also changed for Omurbek Babanov. He left abroad for treatment.

Former president Askar Akayev, who visited Bishkek, also agreed to cooperate with the investigation within the Kumtor case.
