Three people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Tokmak road

Three people were killed in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Tokmak road. The Main Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

Driver of Daimler Chrysler car reportedly lost control of the vehicle and the car crashed into a concrete fence on the 50th kilometer of the road near Talisman cafe.

As a result, three people died on the spot: the driver — a resident of Tokmak city, 32, an 18-year-old passenger and a teenager.

Three more victims were taken to the Issyk-Ata Territorial Hospital. A tripod camera installed on the road side recorded the car driving at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour.

The fact was registered. The necessary examinations have been appointed.