Work on removal of barriers in EAEU should be continued - Mikhail Mishustin

«Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union should continue working on removal of barriers and obstacles,» the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

According to him, the period of the pandemic demonstrated that the EAEU is able to quickly and flexibly adapt to various challenges and changes. Thanks to joint actions, the economies of the EAEU countries are gradually recovering. Macroeconomic indicators are generally good.

We now need to continue to work actively to remove obstacles to the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor. Mikhail Mishustin

«More than fifty obstacles have already been removed, 12 of them — last year. Of course, there is still much to be done. Today we will approve an updated list of exemptions and restrictions that need to be eliminated in the current and next years. I believe that it is necessary to prepare a roadmap for this period and ensure its timely implementation,» he stressed.

«Creation of a single digital space of the «five» will also help to deepen the integration. We must stimulate switch of our economies to digital plane, introduce modern technologies and practices. There are already some results. The first joint project on the unified job search system Work Without Borders was launched in July. This is an example of how modern technology open up new opportunities for an entire industry. The latest technologies become indispensable in the fight against «black» and «gray» goods turnover. The implementation of traceability and labeling agreements helps to increase the transparency of the movement of goods within the EAEU. It is necessary to complete the work on the draft agreement on the use of electronic navigation seals for tracking shipments as soon as possible,» Mikhail Mishustin concluded.