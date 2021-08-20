15:52
USD 84.62
EUR 98.89
RUB 1.14
English

Work on removal of barriers in EAEU should be continued - Mikhail Mishustin

«Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union should continue working on removal of barriers and obstacles,» the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

According to him, the period of the pandemic demonstrated that the EAEU is able to quickly and flexibly adapt to various challenges and changes. Thanks to joint actions, the economies of the EAEU countries are gradually recovering. Macroeconomic indicators are generally good.

We now need to continue to work actively to remove obstacles to the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor.

Mikhail Mishustin

«More than fifty obstacles have already been removed, 12 of them — last year. Of course, there is still much to be done. Today we will approve an updated list of exemptions and restrictions that need to be eliminated in the current and next years. I believe that it is necessary to prepare a roadmap for this period and ensure its timely implementation,» he stressed.

«Creation of a single digital space of the «five» will also help to deepen the integration. We must stimulate switch of our economies to digital plane, introduce modern technologies and practices. There are already some results. The first joint project on the unified job search system Work Without Borders was launched in July. This is an example of how modern technology open up new opportunities for an entire industry. The latest technologies become indispensable in the fight against «black» and «gray» goods turnover. The implementation of traceability and labeling agreements helps to increase the transparency of the movement of goods within the EAEU. It is necessary to complete the work on the draft agreement on the use of electronic navigation seals for tracking shipments as soon as possible,» Mikhail Mishustin concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/204625/
views: 78
Print
Related
Aripov: It is necessary to effectively use transport potential of Central Asia
Roman Golovchenko: Common EAEU public procurement market is extremely important
Armenia supports creation of Eurasian insurance organization
Pandemic risks are more long-term - Askar Mamin
Sadyr Japarov names most relevant areas of EAEU work
Cabinet Chairman: EAEU countries still face barriers to trade
Ulukbek Maripov offers to hold Eurasian Ecological Forum in Issyk-Kul region
Ulukbek Maripov: Pandemic test strengthened EAEU potential
Russian Foreign Ministry: No nationalism in official policy of Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
20 August, Friday
15:33
Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council: 16 documents signed Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council: 16 docum...
15:07
Work on removal of barriers in EAEU should be continued - Mikhail Mishustin
14:48
Azamat Kozhomkulov appointed General Director of Severelectro OJSC
14:42
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
14:33
Aripov: It is necessary to effectively use transport potential of Central Asia