Russian Foreign Ministry: No nationalism in official policy of Kyrgyzstan

«There are no signs of nationalism or any form of its manifestation in the official policy of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan,» Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia, said on the air of Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

According to her, many states with a diverse ethnic and confessional composition go through similar stages. Maria Zakharova noted that it is important «how clearly the capitals, states, governments put a barrier» in the way of the actions of those people, who «are playing with nationalism, nationalist games.»

«It is a principled assessment by the state that is important. It was given, it was reconfirmed to us. I think you have also seen concrete actions that have been taken in these states,» she added.

«The work is underway to prevent such things or to minimize them. It is conducted not only in anticipation, but also on the basis of the results in order to take every such case into consideration. We proceed from the premise that the issues that have been raised will be brought to their logical conclusion, to the end. This is also our priority,» Maria Zakharova concluded.