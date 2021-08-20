11:11
Kyrgyzstan interested in participation in EAEU aviation industry projects

Kyrgyzstan has expressed interest in participation in new production chains in the aviation industry of the EAEU. It was announced at a meeting of Artak Kamalyan, the Minister for Industry and Agroindustrial Complex of the Eurasian Economic Commission, with Akylbek Japarov, Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

Artak Kamalyan told about the development of an action plan (roadmap) to expand industrial cooperation in the field of civil aircraft construction in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2021-2025. Several enterprises are currently operating in Kyrgyzstan for the development and production of commercial unmanned aerial vehicles.

«The Commission will ensure on its site the interaction of the Union’s enterprises from the aviation and related industries interested in cooperation, including the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, and will also prepare a single list of such enterprises,» he said.

The issue of providing concessional financing of Eurasian cooperation projects was also considered. Artak Kamalyan stressed the particular importance of this topic in the context of deepening integration in the real sector of the economy, including creation of joint ventures and implementation of new infrastructure projects.

«The lack of available financial resources, namely the lack of a preferential rate for lending to EAEU enterprises, is one of the main obstacles our business faces. Entrepreneurs have repeatedly addressed this problem to the EEC. Therefore, in the near future, new mechanisms will be developed for concessional financing of integration projects with the assistance of the Eurasian Development Bank,» he said.

The parties discussed the issue of holding consultations with representatives of the authorized bodies of the EAEU states, the EEC, private logistics companies and associations of the parties, including those interested in the construction of wholesale distribution centers.

The parties also touched upon the issues of the formation in the union of common approaches to the development of academic mobility and cooperation of higher education institutions of the «five» countries. A new and promising direction of the integration agenda is also being worked out by the industry and agro-industrial complex of the EEC.
