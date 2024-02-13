Migrants in Russia informed about pension provision in EAEU

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia organized a meeting of representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) with leaders and activists of Kyrgyz diaspora organizations and regional associations in the Russian Federation. The press service of the diplomatic mission reported.

At the meeting, Director of the Department of Labor Migration and Social Protection of the EEC, Altynai Omurbekova, provided detailed information on pension provision for workers of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. Special emphasis was placed on the social security (insurance) of workers and members of their families, the regulatory framework within the EAEU, differences in the pension systems of member states, conditions for retirement in Russia in the context of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, issues of implementation of the agreement on pension provision for workers of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed using the example of Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Representatives of the embassy and the EEC paid great attention to the importance and necessity of carrying out legal labor activity on the territory of Russia in order to form a pension right for a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting participants asked questions about pensions and health insurance.

«Leaders and activists of Kyrgyz diaspora organizations and regional associations noted the productivity of the meeting in obtaining the necessary complete information. The embassy asked the meeting participants to convey the information received to all citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Russia,» the statement says.