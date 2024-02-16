IBC to represent interests of business when appealing to EAEU court

The International Business Council (IBC) was included in the list of bodies authorized to appeal to the court of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) from Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

In accordance with the statute of the EAEU Court, authorized government agencies and business associations can apply to it from the Kyrgyz Republic with applications for consideration of a dispute, as well as with an application for clarification of the provisions of the Treaty on the EAEU dated May 29, 2014, international treaties concluded within the framework of the association, and decisions of EAEU bodies.

In addition to the IBC, the authorized business representatives include JIA Business Association and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The list of government bodies authorized to apply to the EAEU Court from Kyrgyzstan includes the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the Ministry of Energy, as well as Center for Judicial Representation under the Ministry of Justice.

The Center for Judicial Representation has been designated as the coordinating body for appeals from government agencies and business associations to the EAEU Court on behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic.