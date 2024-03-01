13:23
USD 89.42
EUR 96.93
RUB 0.98
English

Agreement on recognition of bank guarantees in procurement in EAEU approved

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on the ratification of the agreement on mutual recognition of bank guarantees in state (municipal) procurement within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), signed on August 29, 2023 in Moscow. The press service of the head of state said.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on January 17, 2024.

The main purpose of the agreement is to ensure unhindered access for potential suppliers registered in the territory of one EAEU state to participation in state (municipal) procurement in another. At the same time, the principles of equality and mutual benefit must be observed, taking into account the economic interests of the member states, as well as the need to properly protect the rights of customers when carrying out state (municipal) procurement.

The agreement sets the requirements for banks authorized to issue bank guarantees for state (municipal) procurement, approaches to creating a list of such banks, as well as maintaining a register of bank guarantees.
link: https://24.kg/english/288032/
views: 154
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on warehouse receipts
IBC to represent interests of business when appealing to EAEU court
Procedure for calculating payments for cars imported from EAEU to change in RF
Migrants in Russia informed about pension provision in EAEU
Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned
Kazakhstan adopts law on modernization of checkpoints in EAEU by Kyrgyzstan
Illegal legalization of more than 1,000 cars revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk predicts GDP growth in EAEU
Eurasian Economic Commission announces key figures of EAEU development
Bakytzhan Sagintaev to become head of EEC Board
Popular
Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
1 March, Friday
12:26
Agreement on recognition of bank guarantees in procurement in EAEU approved Agreement on recognition of bank guarantees in procure...
12:11
Level of trust in Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev increased
12:00
Kyrgyzstanis can apply for study in Latvia
11:52
Nationwide Testing: Cost of state language test announced
11:37
Presidential elections in Russia: 4 polling stations to be opened in Kyrgyzstan