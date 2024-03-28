15:07
Kyrgyzstan completes modernization of checkpoints within its accession to EAEU

Kyrgyzstan has completed the modernization of checkpoints as part of its accession to the EAEU. The website of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

During a working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, EEC Minister for Customs Cooperation Eldar Alisherov and a group of experts visited the modernized automobile checkpoint Kyzyl-Bel on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Experts confirmed the completion of the arrangement, material and technical equipping of Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint in accordance with the requirements of the EAEU. Equipping the checkpoint with modern equipment and a set of technical means will help develop transit potential and ensure an appropriate level of customs control.

«The Kyrgyz Republic has fully completed the measures on the arrangement, material and technical equipping of checkpoints provided for by the Protocol on conditions and transitional provisions in connection with the country’s accession to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union,» Eldar Alisherov noted.
