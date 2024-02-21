11:27
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on warehouse receipts

An agreement on the rules for issuing, circulation and redemption of certificates for agricultural products within the EAEU has been ratified. The corresponding law was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The agreement establishes:

  • Unified approaches to the circulation and redemption of warehouse receipts;
  • Requirements for a standard public storage agreement and granting the warehouse the right to issue warehouse receipts;
  • Provisions to ensure state control in this area;
  • Requirements for the contents of a warehouse receipt.

Before signing, the agreement was approved by order of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission dated December 24, 2021 No. 26 and sent to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union to carry out the internal procedures necessary for its signing.
