The budget of Kyrgyzstan received 1.8 billion soms from the split of import customs duties of the EAEU in January 2024. The Ministry of Finance provided such data.

Compared to January 2023, the figure increased by 196.1 million soms.

Most of the funds came from Russia — 1,460 billion soms. In addition, 204.9 million soms came from Kazakhstan, 58.7 million soms — from Belarus and 35.4 million soms — from Armenia.