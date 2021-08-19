Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan calls on to abandon dollar within EAEU

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov spoke for abandoning the U.S. dollar in settlements between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. He stated this today at the Kyrgyz-Russian Business Forum.

According to Akylbek Japarov, there are usually booths with translators in the hall at all international meetings, but this is not the case at the business forum today, because the parties understand each other well.

«Russia and Kyrgyzstan do not need translators and headphones. Then why is there a translator in the form of the dollar in trade? We have been asking Russia for a long time,» he said.

In turn, the head of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Artem Novikov said that the issues of eliminating barriers, exemptions and restrictions become increasingly common on the EAEU agenda. This is especially felt during the period of devaluation of the national currency. This makes the products of one country more competitive compared to another.

«An interesting logic is here. The more we integrate with each other, the more we depend on the foreign exchange rate in our market. If the exchange between our states takes place in U.S. dollars, commodity deliveries too, then the more of these deliveries, the more we depend on currency devaluation,» he stressed.