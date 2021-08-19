16:53
Acting Mayor of Bishkek holds offsite meeting at landfill

Acting Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev got acquainted with the activities of Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise and visited the city dump. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The Acting Mayor noticed that the recently purchased special equipment is inoperative, and the employees are not provided with the equipment necessary for specific working conditions.

He was also dissatisfied with the results of the implementation of the project «Improving the system of solid waste management in Bishkek», for which the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development allocated funds.
