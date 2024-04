Residents of aiyl okmotu named after Suimenkul Chokmorov in Alamedin district independently cleared landfill sites on the territory of the rural administration. They sent photos to 24.kg news agency.

There were nine spontaneous landfills in different parts of the aiyl okmotu. Eight of them were closed by local residents.

«Now there is only one landfill operating on the territory of the aiyl okmotu, which meets all environmental requirements,» they said.