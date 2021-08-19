Bishkek to host two-day Food Fest 2021

Bishkek Food Fest 2021, the largest gastronomic event in the city, will take place in Bishkek on September 18-19 in Flamingo Park.

The festival will be held in a fair format, where participants will present their products.

Everyone will be able to find something for themselves. There will be an opportunity to taste unusual dishes, get an unforgettable gastronomic experience and open new taste horizons.

You will get an opportunity to make a gastronomic trip around the world without leaving the city.

The program of the festival includes competitions from the Association of Chefs of the Kyrgyz Republic, a hamburgers eating competition, master classes and contests for children and adults, exciting quests, performances by artists and dance groups.

A unique and unusual promotion awaits the townspeople, during which branded buses from the sponsors of the event will drive around the city streets and treat everyone with snacks and other treats.

The festival will bring together cuisines from different countries of the world: Kyrgyz, Chinese, Turkish, Italian and others. On the day of the festival, participants will prepare tastings and special offers for guests.

The goal of the organizers is not just to create a food festival, but to fill it with care, warmth and good mood for both participants and visitors.

This event will be a mix of good music, delicious food and great mood in the open air!

