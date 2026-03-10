Sale of unhealthy food near schools to be banned in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended a government resolution dated April 11, 2016 (No. 201), which regulates public health standards.

Under the new rules, retail outlets selling unhealthy food products will be prohibited from operating within a 100-meter radius of school territories.

The resolution also clarifies infrastructure requirements for schools. In particular, the construction of four-story school buildings will now be allowed in areas with dense development and limited land. The fourth floor may house service and recreational facilities, as well as offices for specialists working with students, including psychologists, speech therapists and social workers.

The document also updates requirements for schools located in adapted buildings. Such facilities must include classrooms, food service areas, medical rooms, recreational spaces, administrative and utility premises, restrooms and cloakrooms.

Basement premises may be used for canteens, libraries, sports halls, dance and assembly halls, provided sanitary, ventilation and fire safety standards are met.

It is recommended that sports halls be equipped with separate changing rooms and restrooms for boys and girls. Showers may be installed if the building’s technical capacity allows. If a school does not have its own sports hall, nearby sports facilities may be used.

The resolution will enter into force in 15 days.