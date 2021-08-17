Five people killed, 10 injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region

Five people were killed in a traffic accident that occurred today in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

«We have received information about a collision between a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and a MAN truck. The traffic accident occurred on the 172nd kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway. There were about 15 people in the van, five of them died (two men and three women). Ten people received various injuries,» the statement says.

The names of the dead and injured are being specified.

In mid-June, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up the set of measures to prevent traffic accidents. However, the number of traffic accidents on the country’s roads, including fatal ones, does not decline.