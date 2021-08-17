13-year-old schoolgirl detained in Alai for thefts

A 13-year-old girl was systematically engaged in large-scale theft of money in Alai district, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.
The police often received statements about thefts in Gulcha village. A 13-year-old student of the 8th grade was detained on suspicion of committing the crimes.
Investigation found out that the girl was from a dysfunctional family. The family lived on the money earned on sale of home-made food (manty). The schoolgirl sold them in the markets.
During the interrogation, the teenager told that while selling the food she robbed cars that were left open.