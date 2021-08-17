13-year-old schoolgirl detained in Alai for thefts

A 13-year-old girl was systematically engaged in large-scale theft of money in Alai district, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

The police often received statements about thefts in Gulcha village. A 13-year-old student of the 8th grade was detained on suspicion of committing the crimes.

Investigation found out that the girl was from a dysfunctional family. The family lived on the money earned on sale of home-made food (manty). The schoolgirl sold them in the markets.

During the interrogation, the teenager told that while selling the food she robbed cars that were left open.

The police found $2,800 during a search in the schoolgirl’s house. The money was returned to owners.