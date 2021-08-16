18:09
Situation in Afghanistan: Taliban seize weapons from civilians in Kabul

The Taliban have begun to seize weapons from civilians in Kabul. Foreign media report.

According to Reuters, a spokesman for the movement said people no longer need weapons for personal protection.

«We understand that people kept weapons for their own safety. They can feel safe now. We are here not to harm innocent civilians,» a Taliban spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the international community calls on the Taliban to ensure departure of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. More than 70 states have appealed to the leadership of Afghanistan to provide an opportunity for everyone, both the Afghans and foreigners, to leave the country.

The radical Taliban movement, after the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops in the spring of 2021, launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and by August had established control over most of the territory of Afghanistan. The day before, full control over the entire territory of the country was announced. The President Ashraf Ghani stepped down from office.
