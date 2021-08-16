President Japarov closely monitors situation in Afghanistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is closely monitoring the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on an ongoing basis. Presidential press service reports.

The head of state reportedly receives information hourly through the State Committee for National Security, the secretariat of the Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Sadyr Japarov instructed the involved state bodies to continue comprehensive monitoring of development of the situation in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to maintain constant contact with the citizens of Kyrgyzstan temporarily staying in Afghanistan, to step up measures to ensure their safety and prompt evacuation to their homeland.

In addition, the president instructed to intensify the work on strengthening and ensuring regional security together with the countries of the region and to closely coordinate actions in this direction.

The radical Taliban movement, after the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops in the spring of 2021, launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and by August had established control over most of the territory of Afghanistan. The day before, full control over the entire territory of the country was announced. The President Ashraf Ghani stepped down from office.