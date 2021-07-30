18:50
Head of Cabinet of Ministers instructs to clear roads flooded by mudflows

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov instructed to clear the roads flooded by a mudflow in Issyk-Kul region as soon as possible. Press service of the Government reported.

Ulukbek Maripov instructed the government agencies to take emergency measures to eliminate the consequences caused by mudflows in Ton, Dzheti-Oguz districts and Balykchi city in Issyk-Kul region.

The Ministry of Transport and Roads was instructed to promptly clear all roads flooded as a result of the mudflow for the unimpeded passage of both residents of the region and rescue teams.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations was instructed, if necessary, to attract additional forces of rescuers to eliminate the consequences of natural disasters, as well as to provide flooded areas with special machinery for carrying out cleaning work.

Mudflow hit Ton, Dzheti-Oguz districts and Balykchi city in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, destroying residential buildings, washing out the roadbed in some areas, damaging bridges and other structures.
