Two people killed in traffic accident on Osh highway

Two people were killed in a traffic accident on Osh highway. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Driver of Toyota Ist car lost control of the vehicle on the 93rd kilometer of Osh — Sary-Tash — Erkeshtam highway (Kyzyl-Korgon village) in Alai district, drove off the road and fell into Gulcho river.

As a result, a man, 51, and a woman, 50, died.

Rescuers pulled the car and the bodies of the victims out of the river and handed them over to the police officers.