EAEU to develop interstate meat quality standards

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) approved a program for the development of interstate standards for technical regulations for meat and meat products. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

It is noted that the program provides for the development of 53 interstate standards. At least 34 of them are based on national standards, one is based on methodologies. Another 15 are planned for development for the first time.

Kazakhstan is assigned to develop five standards, Kyrgyzstan — one, Russia — 47.

«The development of 47 interstate standards is intended to identify various types of slaughter products (horse meat, pork, yak, lamb, lamb and others) and meat products (sausages, canned food, pates, culinary products, meat products for baby food and others). Six standards will be created for research in assessing the compliance of regulated entities with the requirements of technical regulations (methods for determining toxic mercury and lead elements; the content of rice and wheat flour in canned products for baby food; genetically modified sources of plant origin and others),» the statement says.