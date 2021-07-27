President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Kyrgyz Republic Monica Iversen on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in the country.

They exchanged views on the priorities of bilateral relations, measures to build up trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The head of state noted the contribution of Monica Iversen to the intensification of joint cooperation and development of the Kyrgyz-German political dialogue, as well as in the framework of financial and technical cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

The President stressed that Germany is one of the most important partners of Kyrgyzstan in Europe and expressed readiness of the Kyrgyz side to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Kyrgyzstan has always enjoyed the support of Germany in cooperation with the European Union.

«The Kyrgyz side is interested in the development of trade and economic relations with Germany, given the existing large trade and economic potential between the two countries, in particular, the spheres of agriculture, tourism, digitalization, energy and mining are of particular interest,» the President added.

The head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan will continue to work with German political foundations on security, regional cooperation, and education issues.

In turn, Monica Iversen stressed that over the years of her diplomatic activity in Kyrgyzstan, she always felt support from the state. Work in Kyrgyzstan was interesting, but also difficult for her, including due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany and Kyrgyzstan have been partners since the republic gained independence. Next year, the countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Monica Iversen believes that there is significant potential for the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields; special attention should be paid to the issues of climate and environmental protection.

The German Ambassador also paid special attention to the issues of expanding trade and economic ties.