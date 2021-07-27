10:35
Emergencies Ministry: Abnormal heat poses risk of mountain lakes bursting

As a result of abnormally hot weather in Chui region, there is a risk of mountain lakes bursting. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

«Glaciers began to melt. In this regard, the lakes began to fill up, and the water level exceeded the norm. A rescue squad has been formed, work has been carried out to reduce the volume of water in Adygine lake,» the ministry informed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that specialists continue to monitor the water level in the mountain lakes of Chui region. In case of their critical filling, the water from them will be drained.

July 26, 2021 became the hottest in the history of meteorological observations in Bishkek. The maximum air temperature in the capital of Kyrgyzstan reached 41.3 degrees Celsius yesterday. This is 6.9 degrees above norm.
