Heatwave of up to +40 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan

Very hot weather is forecast in Kyrgyzstan for May 16-17, 2025. Kyrgyzhydromet reported.

According to its data:

— Daytime air temperature in the valleys of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions will rise to + 35-40 degrees Celsius;

— In the valley of Talas region — up to + 33-38 degrees.

During such dry and hot weather, in order to avoid dehydration and heat stroke, it is recommended not to stay in the open sun for a long time during the day. The Ministry of Emergency Situations also advises to water crops abundantly.