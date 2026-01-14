17.6 million fish fry to be released into Issyk-Kul and Son-Kul Lakes in 2026

In 2026, a total of 17.6 million fish fry will be released into Issyk-Kul and Son-Kul lakes — 14.1 million into Issyk-Kul and 3.5 million into Son-Kul. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Department of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, reported on social media.

According to him, efforts to clear Issyk-Kul Lake of fishing nets continue at the initiative of the president and under his personal supervision.

«Over this period, tons of nets have been removed. Tough measures are being applied against those who set nets in the lake or use electric current for fishing. The results of these actions were felt quite quickly. Videos showing schools of small fish near the shores of Issyk-Kul are being published.

Based on a presidential decree, a moratorium on fishing has been introduced at Issyk-Kul and Son-Kul. As a result of this decision, active work is underway to restore the ecosystems of the lakes. In 2025, 13.6 million fish fry were released into Issyk-Kul and 5.6 million into Son-Kul,» he said.