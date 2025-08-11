MES of Kyrgyzstan continues monitoring of high altitude lakes

Four more high altitude lakes located within Shaiyrbek Ata and Sadyr-Ake rural districts have been inspected in Issyk-Kul district. The Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) for Issyk-Kul region reported.
According to specialists, this was part of an ongoing series of inspections of high altitude lakes in the area. This time, Chok-Tal, Koy-Suu-1, Chon-Aksuu-1, and Chon-Aksuu-2 lakes were examined.
Earlier, similar monitoring was carried out in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region, covering Koltor and Zyndan lakes. No threats of a breakthrough or overflows were detected there either.