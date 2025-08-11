19:13
MES of Kyrgyzstan continues monitoring of high altitude lakes

Four more high altitude lakes located within Shaiyrbek Ata and Sadyr-Ake rural districts have been inspected in Issyk-Kul district. The Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) for Issyk-Kul region reported.

According to specialists, this was part of an ongoing series of inspections of high altitude lakes in the area. This time, Chok-Tal, Koy-Suu-1, Chon-Aksuu-1, and Chon-Aksuu-2 lakes were examined.

The ministry noted that the condition of the lakes is stable, with no signs of breaches or water level rises that could trigger emergencies.

Earlier, similar monitoring was carried out in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region, covering Koltor and Zyndan lakes. No threats of a breakthrough or overflows were detected there either.
