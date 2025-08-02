AI helps Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan predict mountain lake outbursts

All potentially hazardous mountain lakes in Kyrgyzstan are under constant monitoring by the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ specialists. Daurbek Sakiyev, Director of the Department for Emergency Monitoring and Forecasting, said.

According to Sakiyev, artificial intelligence successfully predicted the outburst of Zindan Lake last year, helping to minimize the consequences of the emergency.

«With the support of the UN Development Programme, an IT module was developed and launched last year. It uses artificial intelligence to detect changes in high-altitude lakes. We uploaded coordinates for 368 lakes at risk of bursting, along with their individual characteristics and historical data on changes. The module analyzes this information — for example, comparing past and current satellite images and tracking changes in air and water temperature. It processes the data and provides an assessment. If a potential threat is identified, specialists conduct further analysis,» he explained.

Other modern technologies are also being actively used to prevent natural disasters.

Takyr-Tor Lake in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region burst on June 27, prompting the evacuation of 950 people to safe places.