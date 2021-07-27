Record high air temperature registered on July 26 in Bishkek

July 26, 2021 became the hottest in the history of meteorological observations in Bishkek. Weather and Climate website provides such data.

The maximum air temperature in the capital of Kyrgyzstan reached 41.3 degrees Celsius yesterday. This is 6.9 degrees above normal.

Two more temperature records were registered this month: on July 1, 2021, when the air temperature rose to +37.7 degrees that is 3.7 degrees above norm, and on July 25, when the air temperature warmed up to +39.5 that is 6 degrees above norm.

The coldest July 26 was in 1949, when the air warmed up to + 12.1 degrees Celsius only.

The hottest day in July was the 16th of 2015, when the air temperature rose to +42.1 degrees. The average monthly temperature in July is +25.5 degrees in Kyrgyzstan.