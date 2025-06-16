17:19
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C

From June 17 to June 19, 2025, a sharp rise in air temperature is forecast in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

According to the ministry, in the valley areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions, the daytime temperature will reach +39 ... + 41 ° C, in the valleys of Talas region — +36 ... + 38 ° C.

The MES urges citizens to take the following precautions:
▪️ Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun
▪️ Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
▪️ Wear light-colored clothing and head coverings
▪️ Limit physical activity during peak heat hours if possible

Rescue services also warn farmers of the risk of soil dehydration and recommend ensuring sufficient irrigation for crops.

The MES continues to monitor the situation and advises residents to follow weather updates closely.
