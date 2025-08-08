Emergency Situations Ministry inspects Koltor and Zindan lakes

The condition of the high-mountain lakes Koltor (in Ak-Terek rural area) and Zyndan (in B. Mambetov rural area) was monitored in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, specialists surveyed the lakes to identify possible threats of a breakthrough or water spilling beyond the banks. The inspection showed that there is currently no threat of a breakthrough or overflow of Koltor and Zyndan lakes.

In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that there are seven high-mountain lakes in Ton district and two of them have been surveyed so far. Monitoring of the remaining five lakes is planned in the coming days.

Takyr-Tor Lake in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region burst on June 27. About 950 people were evacuated to safe places. On the night of July 1, the lake’s water level rose again, and about 800 people were evacuated to a safe place. Since then, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has stepped up monitoring of mountain lakes, and artificial intelligence is helping it do this.