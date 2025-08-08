09:39
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.10
English

Emergency Situations Ministry inspects Koltor and Zindan lakes

The condition of the high-mountain lakes Koltor (in Ak-Terek rural area) and Zyndan (in B. Mambetov rural area) was monitored in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, specialists surveyed the lakes to identify possible threats of a breakthrough or water spilling beyond the banks. The inspection showed that there is currently no threat of a breakthrough or overflow of Koltor and Zyndan lakes.

In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that there are seven high-mountain lakes in Ton district and two of them have been surveyed so far. Monitoring of the remaining five lakes is planned in the coming days.

Takyr-Tor Lake in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region burst on June 27. About 950 people were evacuated to safe places. On the night of July 1, the lake’s water level rose again, and about 800 people were evacuated to a safe place. Since then, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has stepped up monitoring of mountain lakes, and artificial intelligence is helping it do this.
link: https://24.kg/english/338878/
views: 39
Print
Related
AI helps Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan predict mountain lake outbursts
Kol-Tor Lake inspected by Emergencies Ministry specialists: No risk of outburst
Lake burst in Issyk-Ata district: Residents of three villages evacuated
Jeep tours to be banned on Kel-Suu Lake
368 lakes in Kyrgyzstan are at risk of bursting — Emergencies Ministry
368 high-mountain lakes pose risk of bursting in Kyrgyzstan
Komsomolskoye lake, recreation area in Karagachevaya Grove opened in Bishkek
Emergencies Ministry monitors high-mountain lakes that may burst their banks
Komsomolskoye lake in Karagachevaya Grove to be opened in mid-July
Innovative IT module unveiled for glacier lake monitoring in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
8 August, Friday
09:29
Emergency Situations Ministry inspects Koltor and Zindan lakes Emergency Situations Ministry inspects Koltor and Zinda...
7 August, Thursday
17:58
Laptops for school teachers of STEM subjects ready for use
17:50
No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Kyrgyzstan’s team arrives in Moscow for CIS Military Sports Games
17:36
Russia and Kyrgyzstan mark 155th anniversary of cooperation in education
17:30
Munarbek Saipidinov accused of sale of state land brought to Kyrgyzstan