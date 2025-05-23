12:17
Heat wave: May 22 breaks weather observation record

May 22, 2025 became the hottest day in Bishkek in the history of meteorological observations. Weather and Climate website says.

Yesterday, the maximum air temperature in the capital of Kyrgyzstan reached +35.7°C, which is 8.7 degrees above the norm.

This marks the fifth day in May, when new temperature records were registered in Bishkek.

Previously, the hottest days in Bishkek in the history of meteorological observations were May 7, 8, 16, and 17, with temperatures hitting +32.4°C, +34.3°C, +35.2°C, and +37.1°C, respectively. These readings exceeded the average by 8.2, 10.3, 10.8, and 12.1 degrees.

The lowest temperature this month was recorded on May 4 at +9.9°C.

So far, May 17, 2025 remains the hottest May day on record, with a temperature of +37.1°C. The average monthly temperature in May is +17.8°C.
