Kol-Tor Lake inspected by Emergencies Ministry specialists: No risk of outburst

Specialists from the Department of Monitoring and Forecasting of Emergencies under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan conducted an inspection of Kol-Tor Lake in Kegeti Gorge, Chui region, to assess the water volume. The ministry’s press service reported.

The team also monitored the water outflow rate and dam stability. It was found out that the lake’s volume remains within the climatic norm, and there is currently no threat of an outburst.

Nevertheless, as a preventive measure, the water level was lowered using a siphon method.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations assured that there is no cause for concern for residents of the villages located along the road to Kol-Tor. Kyrgyzstan has hundreds of mountain lakes, which are currently undergoing changes due to glacier melt and increased water inflow caused by climate change.

Recall, Takyr-Tor Lake, located in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region, burst on June 27, prompting the evacuation of 950 people to safe areas.