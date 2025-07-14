Kol-Tor Lake inspected by Emergencies Ministry specialists: No risk of outburst

Specialists from the Department of Monitoring and Forecasting of Emergencies under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan conducted an inspection of Kol-Tor Lake in Kegeti Gorge, Chui region, to assess the water volume. The ministry’s press service reported.
Nevertheless, as a preventive measure, the water level was lowered using a siphon method.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations assured that there is no cause for concern for residents of the villages located along the road to Kol-Tor. Kyrgyzstan has hundreds of mountain lakes, which are currently undergoing changes due to glacier melt and increased water inflow caused by climate change.
Recall, Takyr-Tor Lake, located in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region, burst on June 27, prompting the evacuation of 950 people to safe areas.