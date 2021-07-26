14:48
First heart surgery performed in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

Surgeons from the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation, together with the medical company BOSTI KG, performed the first heart surgery on a 5-year-old girl with a ventricular septal defect in At-Bashi district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The research institute reported.

According to the director of the institute, Taalaibek Kudaiberdiev, the child had a ventricular septal defect, patent ductus arteriosus and high pulmonary hypertension.

«For the first time in history, within the framework of Mobile Heart Surgery project, with the support of partners, we performed heart surgery in Naryn region. It lasted 2.5 hours under cardiopulmonary bypass and was successful. The girl was transferred to the ward and feels well,» he said.

Within the framework of the Mobile Heart Surgery project, specialists from the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation have previously performed free operations in Batken and Osh regions.
