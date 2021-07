Seven people were injured in a traffic accident in Talas region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Two cars — Audi S-4 and Volkswagen Passat — collided on the 53rd kilometer of Talas — Taraz road (Kichi Kirovka village).

As a result, four men and three women were injured. Their identities are being established.

Rescuers pulled the victims out of their cars and handed them over to ambulance workers.