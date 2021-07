Girl died in a traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Toyota RAV 4 and Toyota Yaris reportedly collided on July 25 on the 32nd kilometer of Balykchi — Ananyevo — Karakol road (Chyrpykty village).

As a result, a girl was killed, three people were injured. Their identities are being established.

Rescuers pulled the injured out of the car and handed them over to ambulance workers. The body of the deceased was taken by the police.